MCDONOUGH, Ga. -- Police in McDonough, Georgia are asking for help to find a 16-year-old girl.

According the McDonough Police Department, Kayla McKnight was last seen leaving her home wearing a McDonald's uniform. That's a gray, polo shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

