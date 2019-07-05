WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One neighbor says it started as a normal night. He left his home in the Tanglewood Apartments to run an errand, but what he saw when he came home shocked him.

"I went to take my niece to the doctor's office in Peach County and (when I) pulled into the parking lot at the apartment complex and saw the blue lights, it freaked us out," said Denzele Sneed.

What Sneed saw was Warner Robins police responding to a shooting late Monday night that sent 43-year-old Melando Moore to Medical Center, Navicent Health in critical condition.

Acting Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says investigators are trying to piece together what happened, but so far have not named a suspect.

"We're trying to run down some leads. Right now, they're pretty sketchy," he said.

It's not the first time police have been at the Tanglewood Apartments for a major crime in recent memory.

"Our first homicide of the year last year was at Tanglewood Apartments, and this one is very critical, again at Tanglewood Apartments," said Wagner. "I don't want to believe in coincidences, but here we are again."

Sneed didn't live in the neighborhood at the time of that 2018 homicide, but said this latest shooting was enough. He says he's "moving ASAP."

"I have a daughter on the way," said Sneed. "I do not want to have my daughter in this environment."

An arrest was made in that 2018 homicide case. Warner Robins police now hope to do the same with this shooting and they're asking for the public's help.

If you know anything about Monday's shooting, you can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.