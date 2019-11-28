WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Every Thursday morning in November, we're spotlighting everyday people in the community who wake up with a smile and a purpose to make a difference, in our series called "Sunrisers."

Several minority-owned businesses are opening in Central Georgia, however, one business owner is taking her success and using it to help others with the goal of creating a more diverse and inclusive business community.

Gabriela Gilner created the Latina Empresaria entrepreneur directory to make it easier for minorities to find resources around town.

Gilner, a long-time accountant, opened her own business, Empreza Tax Services, in September.

"I want to cater to a segment of the population who has been under served," Gilner said.

She says her mission is personal.

"When I see another woman who looks like my mom, my aunt, who's looking for resources, I'm thinking about them," Gilner said.

Through Latina Empresaria, which translates to 'entrepreneur,' she is able to connect different business owners. The directory features several Latina business owners who are in occupations like nutrition, health and financial services, and media.

"Latinas, in Georgia and across the United States, are the fastest population and demographic actually opening businesses," Gilner said.

The directory even helped Gilner as she worked to get her business going.

"I was able to get my insurance," Gilner said. "I was able to get advertising. I was able to get other services, so it adds an additional resource."

Currently, the site features about a dozen women including Cora Rivera, a chiropractor and doula, who found the page while looking for childcare after moving to Central Georgia.

"It was mind blowing, because it's like, 'I'm new, I don't know anybody here, I just moved here without any network,' and the network is already made for you," Rivera said.

She says the network is filling a void.

"To be able to know each other, and buy from each other, and support each other," Gilner said.

However, she says it doesn't stop there.

"Understanding the service you're purchasing or the product is key, so language does limit the information that you receive," she said. "I think it's important to provide those resources in the language that all of us can speak the business."

Her venture is comforting for some in the community.

"What she's doing for us is empowering us," Rivera said.

Gilner says she wants to show others they too can accomplish their goals no matter the challenges they face, and she hopes her directory resource will help them along the way.

If you would like to add your name to the directory, it will be free until the end of the year. Gilner also plans to hold workshops and a training to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

