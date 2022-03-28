x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Laurens County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Highway 338 chase

They are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.
Credit: 13WMAZ

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is searching for one person after a car chase on Monday afternoon. 

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, deputies were involved in a chase on Highway 338 near Whipples Crossing Road. 

The car crashed and the driver and passenger fled the scene. 

Deputies were able to arrest one suspect but are actively searching for the second person. 

They say if you see anyone suspicious in the area, do not approach and call 911 immediately. 

They are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as information comes in.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Laurens County sheriff's office investigating homicide in east Dublin

Elderly Soperton man dies after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-16

In Other News

Taylor's Monday Midday Forecast