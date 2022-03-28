Laurens County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Highway 338 chase

They are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is searching for one person after a car chase on Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, deputies were involved in a chase on Highway 338 near Whipples Crossing Road.

The car crashed and the driver and passenger fled the scene.

Deputies were able to arrest one suspect but are actively searching for the second person.

They say if you see anyone suspicious in the area, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as information comes in.