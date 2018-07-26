LAURENS CO. — Students all over central Georgia are making sure they have all their school supplies before school starts, but this year, Laurens County students have a much shorter list.

The Laurens County School Board has allotted money to help buy school supplies and Superintendent Dan Brigman says this is to make sure all students can focus on their education.

By this time of the year, parents like Janice Franco are busy getting their kids ready for the first day of school.

"We have gotten a few supplies, a few school clothes," Franco said.

But Franco says one list gets more expensive every school year.

"When I went to school back then, we did not have near as much things to bring in, but now the school supply list is just way too much," Franco said.

That's why Laurens County schools are allocating $25.00 from its general fund for each student in the county to buy school supplies like paper, glue sticks, and pencils.

Those supplies will be distributed at the start of the school year. Superintendent Dan Brigman says the board realized that school supplies place a financial burden on parents due to the county's high dependence on free and reduced lunch.

"Closing in on 73 percent we have to take that into consideration," Brigman said.

Brigman says he required principals in Laurens County to take a closer look at their school supply lists, taking off things that were not needed to save parents some cash.

Kelly Dean, principal of East Laurens Elementary School worked with the board to buy those new items for the district and says the supplies will make sure kids are ready by day one.

"I don't ever want a child to not be able to participate in something because of a lack of a glue stick, or a pencil, or crayon, so the things we can buy In bulk and keep here, and give them when they need it, we took those things off the list," Dean said.

Kylee Herndon, who teaches math and science at East Laurens says she's excited students will have everything they need.

"Just having those supplies, it's comforting knowing you're prepared, you're ready to start each day," Herndon said.

The supplies will not only help students but will also help reduce the supplies teachers in the county have to buy.

