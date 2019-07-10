LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Laurens County boy lost his leg after an ATV accident over the weekend.

Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean says it happened Sunday on Champion Ophelia Road, north of Dublin.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Brian Jones says two juveniles were riding on the ATV around 5 p.m, when their vehicle swerved off the road.

He says the driver over corrected and the ATV overturned, and ended up in a ditch.

The driver suffered severe leg injuries and doctors later amputated his leg. The passenger was treated at a Dublin hospital.

Reporter Abby Kousouris is in Dublin and she'll have more at 5 and 6 p.m.

