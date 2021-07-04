Laurens County Blue Star Memorial honoring veterans unveiled at I-16 rest area

The memorial was built to honor those who serve in the military

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A stretch of highway through Laurens County was dedicated on Tuesday in honor of military veterans.

A Blue Star marker was unveiled at Rest Station No. 87 on Interstate 16 near Dublin.

The memorial was built to honor those who have served or are currently serving in the US military.

Blue Star Memorial Chairman Jan Thiese says the memorial holds a special place in her heart.

"Always remember and always honor those who served our country because if it weren't for them, we would not have the freedom that we enjoy today," Thiese said.