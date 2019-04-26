MACON, Ga. — A 5-week-old baby is in the hospital and the parents are in jail in Laurens County. Crystal Harris Russell, 29, and James Russell, 23, from East Dublin are both charged with first degree child cruelty and aggravated battery. Sabrina Burse found out what resources are available in child abuse cases.

A press release says four days prior, an employee at the Egleston Children's Hospital reported a 5-week-old baby was transferred from the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

It says the baby had multiple broken bones, a burned foot, and some brain injuries. Investigators say the parents didn't give reasonable explanation about what happened.

Tanya Zellner with Rainbow House, a children's resource center, says child abuse can come in many forms, but physical abuse can be especially dangerous for infants. "Their bones are extremely fragile and they can easily be hurt during that developmental stage," said Zellner.

Zellner says caring for an infant and any young child can be difficult, so it's important to have a support system. "Children are crying, they aren't sleeping, the parents can be tired," said Zellner.

The Rainbow House offers free parenting classes before and after children are born. Zellner says child abuse can negatively affect kids as they grow up. "They engage in high risk behaviors, depression, difficulty concentrating," said Zellner.

That's why Zellner says parents should take advantage of resources so they can raise their children to be adults of tomorrow. "You have to take care of yourself in order to have anything to give your child," said Zellner.

She says the Rainbow House services are free. If you think a child you know is being abused or neglected, you can call 1-855-422-4453.

The sheriff's office says James Russell has no bond set and Crystal Russell has a bond set at $250,000. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation lists James Russell as a registered sex offender.