DUBLIN, Ga. — Officials in Laurens County announced late Thursday morning that they were declaring a state of emergency.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the South Central Health District.

What does that mean?

A curfew is now in place between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Non-essential travel is not allowed and that will be enforced by Dublin Police and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

County leaders also moved to limit social gathering to just 10 people, and that includes church, funerals, etc.

In the press conference, health officials reiterated that there is NOT a known source for the two cases in Laurens County, so the hospital is considering it community spread.

The two patients are being kept in isolation at Fairview Park Hospital and no one can visit them.

The sheriff's office also said via Facebook that they will begin responding to non-emergency calls or minor crimes by phone, when possible, to limit exposure.

Deputies will continue to respond to all emergency calls and crimes that are essential for purposes of evidence collection or public safety.

The decision to respond will be on a case-by-case basis.

