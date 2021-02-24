Laurens County deputies identify man charged with child molestation in Snapchat case

Investigators say he's a 44-year-old man from Metter, Georgia

DUBLIN, Ga. — Laurens County deputies have identified a man charged with child molestation after he allegedly pretended to be a teen on Snapchat.

According to Sheriff Larry Dean, he is 44-year-old William Griggs from Metter. Dean says Griggs contacted underage girls by posing as a 17-year-old man on the popular social media app Snapchat.

Dean is asking parents to warn their children of the dangers of social media.

“While it is a fun way to connect with friends and family, there are extreme dangers involved,” he said.

So, he provided a few tips for parents.

One is to communicate with your kids about social media and educate yourself on the apps. Another is to monitor your child’s account, and set ground rules for social media use.

“This world is full of individuals who are using social media as a playground. Do your part and protect your precious ones,” concluded Dean.