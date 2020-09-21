Laurens County deputies investigating death of 16-year-old boy

Two people are in custody but no one has been charged with the teen's death at this time

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a home on Chase Drive in East Dublin around 6 a.m. Sunday.

It says they got to the scene and found a 16-year-old boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people have been charged – Lashundria Madison and Roderick Brown.

Brown is charged with criminal trespass and simple battery. Madison is charged with aggravated assault against Brown.

No one is charged with the teen’s death and the case is still under investigation. The teen has not yet been identified by the sheriff’s office.