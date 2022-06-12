Laurens County deputies investigating two shot in Rentz

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are investigating.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Laurens County Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Rentz, Georgia on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an address in Rentz in reference to a potential domestic dispute.

When they arrived they found two people with gun shot wounds.

Both were transported to the hospital by EMS.

13WMAZ will have updates as they become available.