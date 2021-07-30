Update: Missing Laurens County man found

A man last seen driving away from his yard Friday morning has been found in Alabama

DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE: Deputies say the 74-year-old was found alive in Alabama.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office needs your help with finding a missing man who has Alzheimer’s.

According to Capt. Chris Bracewell, the 74-year-old was last seen Friday morning.

Bracewell says he was last seen driving away from his yard on Mt. Olive Road in Dublin. Because he has Alzheimer’s disease, they believe he’s in danger.