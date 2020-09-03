LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Laurens County deputies looking for man that allegedly shot and injured two people over the weekend, one of them being a teen.

A release from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, a group of people gathered on Old Eastman Road for an illegal drag racing meet.

Captain Chris Bracewell says about 30 to 40 people there.

According to the release, a man, later identified as 48-year-old Bobby Danielly, allegedly shot two people -- one of them being a 16-year-old boy.

The sheriff's office says one man was taken to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, and the 16-year-old was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon to be treated for their gunshot wounds.

The release says there's a warrant out for Danielly's arrest for aggravated assault. Deputies say he's not in custody, and his last known address is 1655 Madden Avenue, Apartment A.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you can call the Laurens County Sheriff's Office at 478-272-1522.

