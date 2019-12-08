LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a wanted felon who ran away from deputies.

According to a news release, a harassment call came in early Monday morning from the area around Deerfield Lane.

When deputies arrived at the address, 40-year-old Jody Dale Gossett ran out the back door into the woods. They also found a car stolen from South Carolina at the house.

Georgia State Patrol aviation was called along with the Wilkinson County K9 team, but they could not track Gossett.

He is around 5’7” tall and weighs around 180 pounds. If you see him, call 911, do not approach him.

