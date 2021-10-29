Laurens County deputies participating in No Shave November for fallen Alamo officer

You can sponsor a deputy and the money will go to the family of Dylan Harrison, who was shot and killed outside the Alamo police station earlier this month.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Laurens County deputies are planning to put the razor down for a month to raise money for the family of fallen Oconee Drug Task Force Agent and part-time Alamo officer, Dylan Harrison.

According to a Facebook post from Sheriff Larry Dean, deputies are asking members of the community to sponsor them throughout the month of November. It’s up to you to choose how much you want to give.

Then, Sheriff Dean will give the money to Harrison’s family at the end of the month.

If you’re interested in sponsoring a deputy, call the office at 478-272-1522 and ask for Megan Hobbs.

Dylan Harrison

Harrison was born in Laurens County. He worked as a first responder in his hometown and also served as a firefighter in Savannah. He joined the ranks of law enforcement in 2018, working fulltime for the Oconee Drug Task Force.

Harrison was working part-time for the Alamo Police Department, on his first day, when he was shot and killed outside the police station on Oct. 9. Harrison was 26-years-old and a new father to 6-month-old Brody.

"I knew my brother was well-known in what he did, but I had no idea the kind of impact he had left on the community and other law enforcement agencies around the state," said his older brother, David Harrison.

According to Alamo Chief of Police Karen Zanders, Dylan didn't do anything without making sure his family was OK first.