Laurens County deputies arrest man who pretended to be teen on Snapchat

Investigators say the 44-year-old was pretending to be a teen and they’re now asking parents to check their child’s Snapchat

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with child molestation after he allegedly pretended to be a teen on Snapchat so he could talk to underage girls.

According to a news release, investigators found the unidentified man had been speaking with several female juveniles in the county.

Some of them have been identified or partially identified, and now investigators are in the process of contacting their parents and speaking with the girls.

The sheriff’s office is asking parents to understand their child has done nothing wrong because they believed they were speaking with a high school student around their age.

They’re also asking for parents to speak with their children and/or check their Snapchat account for someone with the username ‘CLEMSON’ or ‘CLEMSON1889.’

If you or your child has had contact with that person, please call the sheriff’s office at 478-272-1522 and ask for Inv. Secretary Megan Hobbs.

Your information will be taken down and you will be contacted by an investigator.

The sheriff’s office says they will not be releasing more information at this time to protect the investigation.