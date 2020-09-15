Laurens County EMA director charged with DUI in county vehicle

Sheriff Larry Dean says Georgia State Patrol pulled Bill Laird over in a county vehicle

DUBLIN, Ga. — Laurens County EMA Director William ‘Bill’ Laird is facing charges after being pulled over by Georgia State Patrol earlier this month.

According to Sheriff Larry Dean, the arrest happened around 7 p.m. on September 3.

He says Georgia State Patrol pulled Laird over while he was in a county vehicle and charged him with driving under the influence.

Sheriff Dean also says Laird did stay in the jail for the state-required six hours, and was then released.

“He did not get special treatment,” Dean told 13WMAZ.

He did not know Laird’s current job status, or if there were any additional charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. We have requested Laird's mugshot from the jail.