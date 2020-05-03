DUBLIN, Ga. — Laurens County voters will see a four-way race for probate judge and several other county races on the May 19 ballot.

Candidates have until noon Friday to pay their qualifying fee and sign up for the election ballot.

Here is the list of qualified candidates in Laurens County through noon Thursday:

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 2

Trae Kemp, Republican, banker, incumbent

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 3

Jeff Davis, Republican, president Alterra Networks,incumbent

CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

Jackie Dalton, Republican, incumbent

CORONER

Richard Stanley, Republican, incumbent

PROBATE JUDGE

Grady C. Cullens, attorney

Meg Greer Evans, attorney

Genola Jackson, clerk/assistant election supt.

Jason Locke, probation officer

SHERIFF

Larry Dean, Republican, incumbent

TAX COMMISSIONER

Lee Dixon, Republican, tax officer

Matt Lake, Republican, president, Lakeston Inc.

CHIEF MAGISTRATE JUDGE

Colby Crabb, attorney

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2

James Brown, pastor, incumbent

Eric Shepard,operations manager

Lock Wilford, retired

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 3

Kenneth Payne, community supervision officer, incumbent

COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 5

Tony Johnson, logistics manager

Kenny Stewart, juvenile justice-case expeditor, incumbent

