DUBLIN, Ga. — Laurens County voters will see a four-way race for probate judge and several other county races on the May 19 ballot.
Candidates have until noon Friday to pay their qualifying fee and sign up for the election ballot.
Here is the list of qualified candidates in Laurens County through noon Thursday:
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 2
Trae Kemp, Republican, banker, incumbent
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 3
Jeff Davis, Republican, president Alterra Networks,incumbent
CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Jackie Dalton, Republican, incumbent
CORONER
Richard Stanley, Republican, incumbent
PROBATE JUDGE
Grady C. Cullens, attorney
Meg Greer Evans, attorney
Genola Jackson, clerk/assistant election supt.
Jason Locke, probation officer
SHERIFF
Larry Dean, Republican, incumbent
TAX COMMISSIONER
Lee Dixon, Republican, tax officer
Matt Lake, Republican, president, Lakeston Inc.
CHIEF MAGISTRATE JUDGE
Colby Crabb, attorney
BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2
James Brown, pastor, incumbent
Eric Shepard,operations manager
Lock Wilford, retired
BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 3
Kenneth Payne, community supervision officer, incumbent
COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 5
Tony Johnson, logistics manager
Kenny Stewart, juvenile justice-case expeditor, incumbent
MORE RELATED HEADLINES
Bibb County qualifying: Whitby, Miller join mayor's race
Bibb County commissioners delay vote for proposed alcohol moratorium
Election Guide: 2020 Georgia Presidential Primary
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.