Westbound traffic on I-16 is being detoured at Exit 42 to US 80 in Dudley.

DUBLIN, Ga. — All lanes of I-16 West in Laurens County are shut down after a fatal accident Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from @GDOTEastTraffic, the accident has one reported fatality and involves three vehicles.

The crash happened around mile marker 39, so traffic is being detoured at exit 42 to US 80 in Dudley.

As of 1 p.m., the anticipated clear time was 3 p.m., but that could change.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.