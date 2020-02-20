LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — As some districts in Central Georgia cancel school because of bad weather, we traveled to Laurens County to learn what goes into making that decision. 13WMAZ spoke with the county transportation director to learn how they keep students safe.

On Wednesday, officials in Laurens County gave us a tour of where their buses go, and a lot of the roads that buses do go down are actually washed out. They say it when it comes down to canceling classes, it is never an easy decision.

"I personally don't feel that the roads are safe right now," Stacey Brooks said.

Brooks has five kids who have been out of school due to the rain in Laurens County.

"We kind of turned it into a fun time, educational time -- you know, we can make rain gauges for outside, turn it into a science lesson. They are painting rocks right now to hide in the community for Dublin, Georgia Rocks," Brooks said.

"I think it is Mother Nature doing its job, and that is something we can't control," Laurens County Schools Transportation Director Greg Pauldo said.

Pauldo says driving buses on Laurens County roads comes with challenges.

"But now, the big concern is we have so many paved roads, that (are not passable)," Pauldo said.

Pauldo says his drivers cover more than 4,000 miles each day. Before the district cancels classes, they consider rainfall amounts and whether the county can repair busted roads in time.

"We always want to make sure we are keeping their safety in the forefront," Brooks said.

Brooks does not mind keeping her kids at home, even it means a week out of school.

