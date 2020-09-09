Laurens County investigators looking for man accused of shooting at RV

The sheriff's office says three people were inside the RV when the alleged shooter fired several times at it

DUBLIN, Ga. — Laurens County investigators are looking for the man they say shot up an RV while people were inside

According to Lt. Gerald Frazier with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday at Club Motions on 600 Industrial Blvd. in Dublin.

He says three people were inside an RV in the club’s parking lot when someone fired into it.

No one inside was injured, but they are looking for a suspect. He was identified by investigators as Deldric Derrisaw.

One of the three people inside the RV contacted 13WMAZ.

"I just want justice for myself and the two others because all of us could have been killed," he said.

If you have any additional information or know Derrisaw's location, you can call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 478-272-1522.