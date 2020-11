According to a Facebook post from Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean, Dylan Forbes was fired due to an unspecified incident at the Laurens County jail Thursday.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Laurens County jail employee was fired after an investigation into a "use of force incident."

