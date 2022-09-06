Laurens County man charged with murder after fatal shooting at mobile home park

53-year-old William Overstreet died from his injuries at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Laurens County deputies arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 53-year-old man Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, William Overstreet was shot and killed at a neighbor’s house at Malone Home Estates, a trailer park on the 3400-block of Highway 257 in Dexter just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

He was taken to Fairview Park Hospital, where he later died.

45-year-old Wilton Tatem III was arrested Friday and charged with murder. The investigation is ongoing.

Alford Mason is a neighbor who has lived in the community for more than 10 years.

"It ain't just in this trailer park, it's in Dublin, it's in Waycross, it's in Macon. It's everywhere -- it's all amongst us," Mason said of the violence.

He says normally the neighborhood is peaceful, but, "We've been having trouble out of our neighbor for over a month, and today, all of a sudden, I heard a gunshot."

Brenda Willis knew Overstreet as "Bubba" and considered him a stepfather.

"I don't know what happened, just neighbors not getting along, and they were getting along just fine," Willis said. "He is going to be very, very missed by all my kids, my sister's kids. All his grandkids are going to miss him."