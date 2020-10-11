Taylor says he woke up in "a pool of blood" in the Detention Center Thursday night

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Laurens County man is recovering after allegedly being beaten by a jail officer.

Sheriff Larry Dean announced Friday that jailer Dylan Forbes was arrested and fired. According to booking records, Forbes was arrested on an aggravated battery charge.

Jermirahquan Taylor was detained for less than nine hours for disorderly conduct and taken to the Laurens County jail Thursday night.

Taylor told 13 WMAZ what he says he can remember, but he says he cannot remember parts because he was knocked unconscious by Forbes.

"Feeling pain and waking up," Taylor said.

"The next he remembers is waking up in a pool of blood in his underwear being shackled by restraints issued by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office," said Pierre Ifill, Taylor's lawyer, describing what he says happened to Taylor while in a holding cell.

Taylor says he couldn't see out of his left eye that night. It was swollen shut, and even during our interview Monday, he could barely open the eye.

Taylor is 24 and says he was diagnosed with epilepsy four years ago.

He says he's had a seizure since Dylan Forbes struck him in the head several times.

"It's taken a whole big toll on me because every seizure I have is a bad one," Taylor said.

Ifill says the beating was unprovoked. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office did not comment.

But a Dublin Police report says a deputy claimed Taylor "tried to fight an officer." That same report says afterward Forbes told other deputies "I think I could have handled that better."

The Dublin Police report says Taylor was brought in because he was intoxicated.

Chief Deputy Stan Wright says Forbes has worked for Laurens County for less than a year, and they hadn't had any trouble with him until now.

The Sheriff's Office says they arrested Forbes Friday for aggravated battery. He was released on $5,000, according to booking records.

Ifill says the Sheriff's Office told him they took Taylor to the hospital after he was beaten.

Taylor's mother, Pamela, says an officer dropped him off at her home around 4 a.m. Friday.

"I was shocked. I felt like I couldn't breathe to see my child's face like that. that's something I never want to see," Pamela Taylor said.

Ifill says they will make sure justice is served for Taylor.

"No parent should see their child like that. No citizen should be stricken or beaten, at the hands of law enforcement abusing their power. So I will do everything in my power to make sure every person responsible for his injuries are held accountable," Ifill said.

Laurens County Sheriff's Office confirmed there is video of the incident. We requested for that video, but the Sheriff's Office says they will not release it at this time because it's still under investigation.