DUBLIN, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman pulled into the parking lot and said she needed help with a child custody issue.

While deputies were talking to the woman, her husband pulled up and shot himself.

The man was taken to the hospital and the GBI was called to investigate the incident.

The sheriff’s office is asking for people to pray for the family, and is not releasing names.

This is a developing story and will be updated if we learn more.

