DUBLIN, Ga. — A Laurens County man is still unconscious after being found beaten by the side of the road last week.

Lee Hightower had serious injuries when people found him Friday afternoon by the side of Ralph Keen Road, according to Lt. Robbie Toney.

They drove him to Fairview Park Hospital, and Hightower was transferred to a Macon hospital.

Toney says he is still in serious condition there. He hasn't been able to tell investigators who beat him or why.

"We have no crime scene, and we have nothing to go on at this time," said Toney.

Hightower lives on Wrightsville Road in East Dublin. Toney said investigators have interviewed some people that Hightower had past problems with, but they've eliminated them as suspects.

