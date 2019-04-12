LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Laurens County mom was arrested Tuesday after her baby tested positive for meth.

Captain Chris Bracewell with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said Brenda Willis took her 1-year-old child to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, where the baby tested positive for methamphetamine.

The sheriff's office was then notified, and Willis was arrested at the hospital and charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, according to Bracewell.

So far the sheriff's office has not released any further details on how it happened or the child's condition.

The jail booking sheet said deputies did not find any signs that Willis herself had used drugs.

Bracewell said they're still looking into how the 1-year-old got the meth.

Reporter Kayla Solomon will have more on 13WMAZ at 5 and 6 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

