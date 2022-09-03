'Very unsettling': Laurens County parents feel betrayed after daycare owner charged with child cruelty

Anyone with information in the case can call the GBI’s Eastman office at 478-374-6988

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — The owner of an East Dublin daycare center is facing child abuse charges after a mother reported her child was injured there. The news had some parents racing to pick up their children Wednesday.

“It’s very unsettling as a parent,” said Kiara Wells.

“Kids, at the end of the day, they are supposed to be protected by adults. They are just innocent little kids,” said Naomi King.

Sad, hurt, and betrayed seemed to be a consensus among parents after the GBI reported that the owner of Roseland Child Care Center on Central Drive is accused of child cruelty.

Owner Sharon Mills was arrested on March 4 and booked into the Laurens County jail.

“I just wasn’t comfortable having my child here and he’s been here for about four years. As a parent, it’s very uncomfortable. I don’t tolerate any cruelty of any kind to any children,” said Wells.

A sister of a parent says she rushed to pick up her niece.

“My niece’s mom called me in a panicked voice. She was at work and scared and terrified for her child,” said King.

Mills, age 49, is from Rockledge. The GBI says she also faces felony charges of tampering with evidence, influencing a witness, and giving false statement.

The GBI says a joint investigation is active. Anyone with information in the case can call the GBI’s Eastman office at 478-374-6988 .