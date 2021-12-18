'He touched a lot of souls': Laurens County remembers Demaryius Thomas

Selflessness, humility, and dedication are just three ways people described the life of Demaryius Thomas.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Demaryius Thomas died on December 9th.

A three sport student athlete who graduated from West Laurens High School as a basketball state champion. He helped put the Laurens County School System on the map as being one of their most recognizable alums.

After Thomas graduated from West Laurens, he went on the play college football at Georgia Tech. He was later drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL draft and won a Super Bowl in 2016.

Selflessness, humility, and dedication are just three ways people described the life of Demaryius Thomas.

Brandon Taylor knew Thomas for over 10 years and they grew up playing together.

"It hurts, it hurts a lot but everybody's proud of him. You left a mark. You will always be remembered bro. We love you forever," Taylor said.

To the world, people knew Thomas as a great athlete but to folks in Laurens County and West Laurens High School, he had a nickname of "Bay-Bay."

"The fame, sports, the money, the cars, it didn't change him. He remained the same humble guy, the same genuine guy," Taylor said.

Thomas's cousin Laronica Jones grew up with "Bay Bay" and knows him for how he would light up a room.

"That's what touched everybody heart, the smile. You never seen him frown, you never seen him mad, he was always happy," Jones said.

Thomas showed his kindness and love for his community with the "Bay-Bay" football camp for kids each summer. Making it a point to always come back to his roots.

"He touched a lot of souls around the nation, around the country, just all over period. He touched a lot of lives, especially the babies. That's what got me the babies. The babies just can't take it," Jones said.

Kayvon Webster played with Thomas on the Broncos, and they competed in two Super Bowls together. But, he says he's remembering Thomas for his positivity.

"He would stop to take pictures with all the fans, all the kids, he didn't care what he had to do. He was a guy full of love, and he's a guy full of love, and he spread the love in Denver and everywhere he went," Webster said.

Jay Morrison worked with Thomas as a business partner and friend for the last three years of his life. He says Thomas was committed to paying it forward to children from his hometown.

"It was about making an impact and an a legacy bigger than Super bowl or Pro bowl or just sports, and his legacy will be greater than that," Morrison said.

Demaryius Thomas would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.