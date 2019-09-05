The Laurens Baptist Association works together weekly with the Middle Georgia Food Bank to help those in their community who are in need.

"We minister to about 4 to 600 families every week, and then we have another ministry center in east Dublin at DaySpring, and they feed about 900 persons per week," Bobby Jones missions strategist at the Lauren Baptist Association said.

Jones makes the 2-hour drive to the food bank and back once, sometimes twice a week."We have to come here at least once a week pick up thousands of pounds of food," Jones said.

Jones says it's not the quantity of food at the Middle Georgia Food Bank that is the issue, but it's the location that needs changing.

"We're looking for a place to put the satellite food bank so all of the counties surrounding us like Johnson County, Dodge County, Wheeler County, they could come to to pick up their food rather than come to Macon to pick up their food."

Jones and the Laurens Baptist Association are looking for a warehouse near Dublin or near the interstate that is about 10,000 square feet.

Jones says air conditioning is not necessary and is looking for a place to be donated or rented to him. "It would help, potentially, thousands," Jones said.

If you are interested in donating or renting out a warehouse to Jones and the Laurens Baptist Association for the satellite food bank, call the Laurens Baptist Association at 478-272-0361.

