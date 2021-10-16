Laurens County says final farewell to Officer Dylan Harrison

Hundreds remembered Officer Dylan Harrison as a man who lived for his family and gave his life for others

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — With prayers, tears, music and military honors, Laurens County said its final farewell to Officer Dylan Harrison, the police office killed in the line of duty nearly a week ago in Wheeler County.

Hundreds of family, friends, brothers and sisters in blue from around the state of Georgia lined up to pay their respects to Officer Dylan Harrison at the DuBose Porter Conference Center.

After the funeral, a long procession made their way to Dublin Memorial Cemetery.

Trucks with ladders and American Flags hung over highways. Passersby pulled over on the side of the road to salute Harrison as the hearse made its way through Laurens County.

Law enforcement honored Harrison with bagpipes, a horse-drawn caisson, and a three-volley salute. Then, three helicopters did a flyover the cemetery.

Officers presented Harrison's widow with a flag.

Family friend, Rev. Keith Smith, said people should live as Dylan did, with courage, strength, and commitment.

"Dylan has shown the way. He has walked the path and he has sacrificed everything. He is our light. He has made it easier for us," Smith said.

"Dylan wore that uniform proudly with honor. He did more in his years in law enforcement than most of us do in our whole entire career. My man stood for righteousness. He was willing to lay down his life for his friend. What better picture of the gospel do you want? Dylan's life was the true picture of the gospel. John 15:13 says greater love than this is to lay down one's life for their friends," said Rev. A.J. Wright.

End of Watch Call--Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison Posted by Ashlyn Webb on Friday, October 15, 2021

Harrison's loved ones and colleagues also reflected on his death in the line of duty. Chris Heisler called it "a ridiculous tragedy."

"The result of a cowardly, senseless act. That's angered not just this family, but also the law enforcement family around the nation," Heisler said.

"What happened a week ago, some people say, 'Well, it was God.' No... that was evil. That was evil. Evil has been introduced to a family that didn't deserve evil, but that's what evil looks like," said Rev. Dewayne Gibson.

Speakers urged people to not respond to hate with hate.

"If Dylan can lay down his life for all of us, you can draw up the courage to lay down your anger," Smith said.