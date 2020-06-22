DUBLIN, Ga. — The Laurens County School District is canceling junior and senior prom due to COVID-19.

According to a post from the school system, they were optimistic the ongoing pandemic would be a non-factor by mid-July, however state officials told them they could not adhere to social distancing requirements if prom was held.

Therefore, junior and senior prom has been canceled.

The district also set graduation times for East and West Laurens High School. The ceremonies are scheduled to take place on July 24 and July 25.

East Laurens will be that Friday at 8 p.m. and West Laurens will be Saturday at 8 a.m.

They say the ceremonies will have to be modified to adhere to social distancing requirements, and more information will be released as it gets closer to late July.

