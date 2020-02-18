LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — This week's rainy conditions are shutting down Laurens County schools on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by the district, all Laurens Schools are closed Wednesday due to poor road conditions.

They say after consulting with the county and emergency management, they decided the county's roads are not safe for the school buses to travel.

They say employees should report to work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Any staff member who believes they can't safely get to work should check with their supervisor.

