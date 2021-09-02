Laurens County Schools issues mask mandate, updates quarantine policies

The new policy goes into effect on Tuesday, Sept 7

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Laurens County School District has issued a mask mandate, effective Tuesday, Sept 7.

According to a release from the district, the decision is on the heels of a rise in COVID positivity rates in schools and Laurens County.

The mandate requires anyone entering a building to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

“Please understand that this is for the safety of everyone,” wrote the school district.

The system also modified its quarantine protocol, which applies only for close contacts in a school setting.

Students identified as a DIRECT CONTACT of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine for 10 days from last exposure. Students who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID within the last three months may attend school and events if they remain asymptomatic during the quarantine period.

Students identified as a CLOSE CONTACT will be allowed to attend school and events as long as they remain asymptomatic during the quarantine period. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 3 feet of a positive case for 15 minutes over a 24-hour period.

Students who have COVID and are symptomatic must remain isolated for 10 days from onset of symptoms. An at-home test to get out of quarantine will not be allowed.