DUBLIN, Ga. — The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Laurens County rose by more than half a dozen overnight.

According to a news release from the South Central Health District, there are a total of 8 new cases in their 10-county area on Tuesday morning.

Seven of those cases are in Laurens County.

They have all been advised to isolate in their homes for the next 14 days and contact tracing is underway to notify those around them that they should quarantine for two weeks.

The eighth case is someone incarcerated in Johnson County. They have been isolated from the general population.

The 8 new cases reported Tuesday brings the number of confirmed cases in the SCHD up to 55. They are broken down as follows:

Laurens – 24

Dodge – 8

Pulaski – 8

Johnson – 6

Telfair – 4

Wilcox – 2

Bleckley – 1

Wheeler – 1

Treutlen – 1

None of the counties in the South Central Health District have reported any fatalities due to COVID-19, as of the Monday 7 p.m. update.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Lowe's closing all stores on Easter Sunday

Kroger limiting number of customers in stores, hiring workers for pickup service