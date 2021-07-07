Laurens County sees wind, rain as minor impacts from Elsa

Laurens County saw some of the minor impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa as it moves through Georgia.

DUBLIN, Ga. — 13WMAZ crews spent the afternoon riding around Dublin in the Five Star Automotive Storm Lab where we expected to see some heavy rain and gusty winds heading into Wednesday night.

"Potential for high winds, which could mean power outages, trees down in roadways to make sure we can deal with those safely and as fast as possible," says Laurens County EMA director Bill Laird.

On Wednesday, Laurens County saw some of the minor impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa on Central Georgia.

Laird says any time there's a storm in the forecast, his office works to make sure they're ready beforehand.

"As far as local preparation, we really start to look at what kind of shape our storm drains are in, be able to shed surface water, crews such as debris management crews that we utilize with the public works department, both within the city and the county," he says.

Laird says the county has gotten a lot of rain over the last month, and the initial forecast said the county could see between two to four inches.

He says it's one item on the list that he has to keep an eye on.

"How much water we get and how fast we get it as far as road conditions. 'Do we have any areas underwater, people trying to drive through?' Stuff like that," he says.

Laird says one of the most important things you can do when you know a storm is coming is to turn on your county's notifications, whether it's through text or phone call.