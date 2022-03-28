Laurens County sheriff's office investigating homicide in east Dublin

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened Friday.
According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a welfare check on Brett Drive in east Dublin.
When they got there, family members entered the home and found 54-year-old Mary Atkins dead.
This has been ruled a homicide. The body has been sent to the Crime Lab for an autopsy.
The Investigations Division at the Laurens County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information contact 911 or the Laurens County Sheriff's Office at 478-272-1522.