Laurens County sheriff's office investigating homicide in east Dublin

54-year-old Mary Atkins was found dead during a welfare check.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a welfare check on Brett Drive in east Dublin.

When they got there, family members entered the home and found 54-year-old Mary Atkins dead.

This has been ruled a homicide. The body has been sent to the Crime Lab for an autopsy.