Laurens County Sheriff's Office investigating threat written on bathroom wall

The Laurens County School District said Tuesday that the sheriff’s office is now involved.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A threat written on a bathroom wall in Laurens County has middle and high school parents concerned.

According to parents, the threat said, “in three days, school shooting,” and a screenshot from Snapchat is making the rounds on social media.

In a Facebook post, the district says they’re specifically looking at West Laurens Middle and High, but did not say which school had the message on the wall.

Bethany Darden has a 15-year-old at the high school and she told 13MWAZ she’s keeping her daughter home and won’t be taking any chances.