Laurens County Sheriff's Office investigating threat written on bathroom wall

DUBLIN, Ga. — A threat written on a bathroom wall in Laurens County has middle and high school parents concerned.
According to parents, the threat said, “in three days, school shooting,” and a screenshot from Snapchat is making the rounds on social media.
The Laurens County School District said Tuesday that the sheriff’s office is now involved.
In a Facebook post, the district says they’re specifically looking at West Laurens Middle and High, but did not say which school had the message on the wall.
Bethany Darden has a 15-year-old at the high school and she told 13MWAZ she’s keeping her daughter home and won’t be taking any chances.
The school district is encouraging anyone with information to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 478-272-1522.