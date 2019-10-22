RENTZ, Ga. — A 13-year-old Laurens County boy is in critical condition after being hit by car Tuesday morning.

According to Trooper Brian Jones with Georgia State Patrol, it happened on Payne Road near Mark Wood Road around 7 a.m.

A woman was driving a white 2015 Chevrolet Sonic when the boy tried to cross in front of the car from the north shoulder and was hit.

Jones says it was dark at the time of the accident and the boy was wearing dark clothing. He was waiting for the school bus.

Jones says the boy is in critical condition at the Medical Center in Macon and that the accident is still under investigation.

At this time, they say no fault is being placed on the driver.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

RELATED: GSP: Georgia College student seriously injured after being hit while unloading car

RELATED: Jeffersonville man in custody for hitting, killing woman on I-75 North

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.