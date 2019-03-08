DUBLIN, Ga. — Some Central Georiga kids have already returned to the classrooms earlier this week, but Laurens County kids still have a few more days until they head back to school.

On Saturday, the Dublin Salvation Army Chapter teamed up with Walmart for a “Stuff the Bus” event to make sure that kids in need will have all the back to school supplies on their list.

“There are approximately 8,600 students in Dublin City and Laurens County schools, and many will not be able to afford the supplies they need to get the year started off right,” Sergeant James Allen, Service Center Director for the Dublin Salvation Army, said.

The Dublin Walmart on Hwy 80 West is one of thousands of Walmart locations across the country taking place in the event, where shoppers could purchase items and leave them in a bin for kids who need new supplies.

"Paper, pencils, calculators, backpacks - all that adds up," Allen said. "For some families that are less fortunate, who just don't have the means, this is very important to them so they can have the supplies they need."

All donations made at that location today will be donated to kids in Laurens County.

RELATED: Get your kids back-to-school ready by going to bed early

RELATED: Operation Back to School: Family of 7 prepares for the school year

RELATED: Operation Back to School | Here's how you can donate supplies