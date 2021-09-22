Teen arrested after threat written in West Laurens High bathroom

DEXTER, Ga. — A Laurens County teen is in custody after a shooting threat was written on a school bathroom wall.
The sheriff’s office announced the arrest on Facebook Wednesday morning. They said it’s an ongoing investigation and more people may be arrested.
“It’s very much terrifying to parents and an inconvenience to everyone who is employed and has children in the Laurens County School System when these threats surface. The LCSO wants to ensure all parents and employees that your safety and your child’s safety is the most important. Deputies are assigned to every school within the Laurens County School System and we have the Teacher Crisis Team. Many levels of protection are in place for any situation that may arise,” said the post.
Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-272-1522.
The threat circulating online showed the words "In three day, school shooting," written on a bathroom wall.
On Tuesday, the school district confirmed the sheriff's office was looking into the threat.
