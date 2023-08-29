Laurens County's most vulnerable finding new places to weather out the storm

Storms are especially damaging to the homeless and those who live in trailers. Here's what some people are doing to stay safe and find shelter elsewhere.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Some of the people most vulnerable to storm damage of any kind are the homeless and those who live in trailers.

Cidney Bell just moved to Eagles Mobile Home Park from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She's used to lots of snow, but hasn't ever been in a hurricane.

Hurricane Idalia's arrival isn't the welcome she was hoping for, so that's why she's leaving town.

"I plan on getting on 79 and going up north, as far as I can away and you know, just come back and keep my fingers crossed that the aftermath isn't too bad," she said.

Bell has family up north she can stay with, and she works in the healthcare industry remotely, so she can do that from anywhere. She feels lucky she has those options.

"I might be over-reacting. But I'm- I just know I'm a get as far away as I can, whatever the situation is," Bell said.

Not everyone in Laurens County has been so lucky though.

Glen Cousert said he's seen homeless people caught in the rain and all kinds of elements before. He's spoken with two homeless men he sees at the Circle K and Walmart, and tries to offer them help as much as he can.

"I offered him to come stay in my garage, just to give him shelter out of the rain," Cousert said.

His offer wasn't taken up.

"He says no, they stay under a bridge. That's what he tells me, they got a safe place under a bridge somewhere," Cousert said.

James Deal is the President and CEO of the non-profit, City of Hope Inc. His team works to help the homeless population in Laurens County, which Deal said includes about 125 people.

His team's helped put people into motels to ride out the storm this week. They also helped people get transportation back to their hometowns, so they can be with their families during the storm.

Laurens County has one evacuation shelter at Jefferson Street Baptist Church's Activity Center. At this time, Laurens County Emergency Management Agency hasn't decided if to open the shelter.