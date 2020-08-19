Laurens County woman charged with shooting teen

The victim told investigators she was sitting in the passenger seat of the car when the alleged shooter rolled up and shot her

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — A Laurens County woman is in jail after being charged with a shooting that happened in East Dublin Tuesday night.

According to a GBI news release, the alleged shooter is 50-year-old Melinda Swint.

The GBI says its Eastman office was requested by East Dublin Police after a shooting that happened around 2:30 p.m.

A Laurens County deputy said they were near the county courthouse when a driver stopped and told them someone in their car needed medical attention.

The GBI says 18-year-old Prestia Floyd and two other women were at the intersection of Attaway Street and Wrightsville Highway in East Dublin at the time of the shooting.

Floyd told investigators she was sitting in the passenger seat when Swint pulled up next to the car and fired a shot at her.

Floyd was taken to Fairview Park Hospital for her injuries and has since been released. The GBI says one of the women in the car is currently dating Swint’s ex-boyfriend.

Swint is now charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.