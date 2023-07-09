What Dublin city officials hope can change after two fatal shootings in one week

Councilmember Bennie Jones said a long-term solution to bringing down crime is getting people involved in their community.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Law enforcement are taking precautions after Dublin saw two fatal shootings over three days.

Mayor Joshua Kight said the two shootings, on Monday and Wednesday, are apparently unrelated and not related to gang activity.

So far, no arrests have been made on either case, which are being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"Police cannot do this alone. I've said this before and I'll say it again, we have to have community help," Dublin Police Chief Keith Moon said.

That's why Moon said he's thankful for the help from state recourses, along with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Larry Dean posted on Facebook saying "To address the recent sharp increase in violent crimes within the City of Dublin, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Dublin Police Department to offer additional patrol support. I am assigning additional deputies to the city to perform concentrated patrols, effective immediately."

Moon said Dean reached out to him to help, just like he's done for the Sheriff's Office before.

"We work closely together. We have a good working relationship, we have good lines of communication," Moon said.

He said his officers have shifted their schedules to provide more coverage this week, and the additional help from the Sheriff's Office is appreciated because they've faced a hiring shortage like so many law enforcement agencies this year.

The extra patrols will hopefully drive down criminal activities, and help officers get information that could prevent criminal activity in the future, Moon said.

Dublin city council member Bennie Jones said it's a step in the right direction, but believes extra patrolling isn't a realistic long-term solution.

"I don't see that continuing long term because of the cost of it. But it would help to every now and then if we beef it up, and every now and then, if it's once a quarter or something like that," Jones said.

He said Dublin normally doesn't have as much crime compared to other cities, but it's still important to address the issue.

He hopes everyone in Dublin, especially the youth, get involved in things that will steer them away from a life of crime.

"Young people looking for things to do, but let's just be real. We have to gotta get them early, we gotta catch them early before the streets get them," he said.

He said there are many options for people who want to be involved in the community. Schools and the housing authority have after-school programs, and the city council is constantly working on creating events that bring the youth together.

While participation hasn't been the highest in the past, he hopes that changes moving forward to give young people a stronger sense of community.

"That's the biggest thing, there is hope. You don't have to live this life. You don't have to do this, you don't have to join a gang,"