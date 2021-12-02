Laurens sheriff's office K-9 dies after battling health issues

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a K-9 deputy, according to a Facebook post made Wednesday.
K-9 Deputy Red has died after battling health issues.
Red's handler is Deputy Justin Cowart.
"Red selflessly served this community for many years... Red was more than just a dog. Red was a full time deputy, partner, companion and friend. He always had our back. He defined service above self. Red was truly one of us," the post read.
Contributions can be made to the Georgia Police K9 Foundation in Red’s name to assist other K-9s who need care.
