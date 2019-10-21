LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Parents in Laurens County are asking questions after a picture of a check surfaced on Facebook. The check is made out to the superintendent's son for $6,000 in taxpayer dollars from the Laurens County Board of Education's SPLOST account.

13WMAZ spoke with Superintendent Dan Brigman and he says he did nothing wrong in buying the storage containers for the district from his son. He calls it a sad situation that people online have targeted the school district because of this.

The post including the picture of the check got more than 50 reactions and 17 shares, with many people in the comments asking, 'Why did Laurens County Schools buy storage containers from the superintendent's son?'

"I suggested that, because they were excellent storage units in excellent shape," Superintendent Dan Brigman said.

Brigman says last year the district had to restructure to fit their growing student population, meaning they needed a place to store some excess items.

"We have had a dire need of storage space, we have rented storage space, we continue to rent storage space," Brigman said.

He says that is why he recommended buying two storage containers from his son for $6,000 using SPLOST dollars.

"I contacted the board chairman, and I also contacted legal counsel, to make sure there were no legal issues, or procurement issues, or ethical issues with that, and there were no issues with that," Brigman said.

He says after consulting with his board chair, they decided to purchase the two 40-foot high cube containers with no school board vote -- a decision vice chair Kathy Sweat stands by.

"And it bothers me that people who do not know what they are talking about get on and trash our schools," Sweat said.

Brigman says his son did not make any money on this transaction despite what some may think.

"It is a very sad situation that people target issues like that, I understand where they are coming from, but there has been nothing unethical or illegal done. I am very, very proud of my son," Brigman said.

Brigman says it's normal procedure to proceed without a board vote when they are leasing or buying spaces for storage. He invites anyone in Laurens County who has questions to stop by his office off Hightower Road.

13WMAZ checked with the state superintendent's office to see if the district acted within guidelines. We are still waiting on a response from them, and will update this story once we hear from them.

