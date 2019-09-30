LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 people were arrested last week in Laurens County amid an investigation into the sale of meth across the county.

Lt. Tim Burris says that over the last few months, the sheriff’s office has been working on several investigations into drug deals, with some going back as far as March 2019.

The investigations lead to the arrest of more than a dozen people on Friday, Sept. 25, for violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

Six vehicles were also seized along with money and two firearms.

A news release notes that Sheriff Larry Dean wants to keep drug dealers of the street, so he created a Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), that has arrested around 70 people on suspected violations of the controlled substances act.

Wendy Seldner - Dublin

Jeff Price - Dublin

James Toby Martin - Dublin

Danny Rogers - Dublin

Jennifer Giles - Dublin

Derrick Watson - Montrose

Billy Stinson – Dublin

David Baggett – Dexter

Joseph Lindsey – Dexter

Lacey Asbell – Dexter

Frank Damate Jr. – Dublin

James Oneal – Dublin

Jonh Gettys - Dublin

Erika Tobridge - Dublin

Christopher Edwards – East Dublin

Kelvin Robinson - Dublin

Wendi Thomas - Dublin

Daniel “Jay” Cameron - Dexter

Mike Youngblood – Macon

The news release says, ‘a majority of the above suspects are charged with selling methamphetamine or heroin, but there are also some charges of obstruction, possession of narcotics, and weapons violations.’

