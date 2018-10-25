When is the last time you cleaned out your medicine cabinet?

This Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day and it's the perfect chance to properly dispose of the medication you don't need.

Whether it is an over-the-counter drug or a prescription, you can still bring it to a disposal site at your local sheriff's office or pharmacy.

The list of things you cannot dispose of include: needles, illegal drugs, thermostats, IV bags, and business waste. If you do dispose of an item, it's recommended to keep it in the original container.

"You can take anything, whatever it may be, not just necessarily controlled drugs, but old antibiotics, old cold medicine, blood pressure medicines your doctor has changed. You don't want that just lying around your home," said David Graves, a pharmacist and owner of Graves Pharmacy.

Disposing of them the wrong way could have harmful effects, according to Bibb County Sheriff David Davis.

"There have been studies shown that some of the drugs, some of the antibiotics and strong medications have an effect on the wildlife and fish in our rivers and lakes. If you throw it away in the garbage, there's always the potential for someone to come across it and do themselves harm," said Davis.

There are dozens of drop off locations in Central Georgia to check out. To find a take back location, check out this site.

