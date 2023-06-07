Law enforcement explains how they keep themselves safe during a traffic stop

Deputy Tyee Brown was killed during a traffic stop Wednesday. The Georgia Public Safety Training Center says while common, traffic stops are unpredictable.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORSYTH, Ga. — After deputy Tyee Browne's death, we're taking a closer look at traffic stops in Georgia.

If you feel nervous about getting pulled over, the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth says those stops are just as nerve-wracking for officers.

Sometimes, they turn into dangerous situations.

Getting pulled over can be an everyday, routine thing.

However, Georgia Public Safety Training Center instructor Kevin Angell says that's not always the case.

“Tyee Browne showed up that day for his shift thinking that everything would be okay, and, you know sadly, a function of his job led to his death,” Angell said.

Basic training staff instructor James Head says traffic stops are unpredictable and that's what they prepare officers for.

“So during the 12 weeks, they learn topics such as criminal procedures, criminal law, traffic enforcement. We train on emergency vehicle operations, how to conduct traffic stops, the legal authorities, and the legal requirements they need to have in order to be a peace officer,” Head said. “During the vehicle pull-over part, we’ll train on what would be an unknown-risk traffic stop. To the extent of felony, or high risk traffic stops such as a stolen vehicle."

Head says traffic stops are half of a patrol officer's job and yet you never know who you're stopping, what they have, or what they'll do.

“You don’t know who’s inside of it,” he said. “They could be a wanted person, they could’ve just committed an armed robbery or a violent crime of some sort, and the officer stopping at the time doesn’t know exactly what they’re walking up to. There's always a large amount of apprehension.”

So, here are the basics of what officers must consider during a stop.

“You know it all starts with where you're pulling the vehicle over, is it safe, is it in traffic, is it well lit,” Head said.

Then you think about how to safely position the patrol vehicle. What position gives the most cover for the officer, the driver, and traffic?

“From there, communicate with the 911 center what vehicle you have, license plate, possible occupants," Head said.

Then, approaching the driver from their window, or the passenger window all while analyzing their behavior.

“It's a two way conversation that happens on the side of the road for a traffic stop. We're just doing our job,” Head said.

Angell says the longer you work in law enforcement, the longer the list of dangerous situations get.

“I pulled over a gentleman. At the time, there was just a problem with the tag. Come to find out, the reason there was a problem with the tag is he had just stolen the vehicle a couple of counties north of where I was. He had just murdered the owner of the vehicle,” Angell said. “That’s a perfect illustration of how you never know who you’re pulling over.”

He says that it’s just part of their job.

“Nobody is out there to try to ruin someone's day when they get pulled over. It's all about safety, so having compassion that this officer has a job to do and has a family as well,” he said.

That’s because some people, like Browne, can never come back.

“I think it's not only a loss for our profession, but a loss for our community,” Angell said.

Head and Angell say cooperation is all they want.

They say some things to make a traffic stop smoother is having your hands visible, to roll down the windows, to turn on the light if pulled over at night to increase visibility, and to remain calm.

They say they're just trying to have a conversation.

The National Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Fund says a half dozen officers nationwide died last year after being shot during traffic stops.

The other most dangerous situations for officers are ambushes by criminals, domestic disturbances, investigating suspicious people, and attempting arrests.

Cordele Circuit District Attorney Brad Rigby says he's still reviewing the facts of the case and can't say yet whether he'll ask for the death penalty.

However, under Georgia law, killing a law enforcement officer is one of the factors that would allow prosecutors to request execution for a convicted killer.

The man accused of killing Browne during a traffic stop made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Croshawn Cross faces more than a dozen charges.

Sheriff Billy Hancock told 13MWAZ a judge denied Cross bond and he's currently in jail in a neighboring county.

Funeral details for Deputy Browne have been released. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 10 at the Crisp County Middle School Auditorium at Pecan Street and East 24th Avenue.